Devotion: Bone of His bone and Flesh of His flesh

Genesis 2 : 21-23 ” So the LORD God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep; and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man’s ribs and closed up the place with flesh. Then the LORD God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man. The man said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called ‘woman, ‘for she was taken out of man.”

God’s purpose for the salvation of mankind was started being revealed in Genesis. The sleeping of Adam and bringing out of him the wife from his body is a representation of the dying of Christ and the birth of the bride of Christ which is you and me. When Christ died, when He was rising, the Church was brought forth and you and me are the bone of His bone and flesh of His flesh. We are the bride of Christ. When He was rising from death He told God, this is bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh.

Now what’s the role we play as the bride of Christ. We submit to His authority. We do His Word and we get results. Ephesians 5 : 22-24,32 “Wives, submit to your husbands as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything… This is a profound mystery–but I am talking about Christ and the church.”

That is why every Christian who spends more time meditating sad doing the Word will always prosper because that’s the role as bride.James 1 : 22(Amp) “But be doers of the Word [obey the message], and not merely listeners to it, betraying yourselves [into deception by reasoning contrary to the Truth].” Joshua 1 : 8 ” Do not let this Book of the Law depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful TO DO EVERYTHING WRITTEN IN IT. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”

In addition, as a bride of Christ, we are loved by Him.Ephesians 5 : 25 “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” Dont fear anything. He will intervene in all your issues. A good husband is concerned about the wife, so is Christ concerned about you. In addition, what He possesses as a husband is also your possession. That is why we own all things(1 Cor 3:21). Discover your possessions and live in them. Health belongs to you. Peace, prosperity, righteousness, holiness and all good things are yours in Jesus Name.

Confession

I own everything belonging to my husband who owns the whole world. In Jesus Name. Amen.

