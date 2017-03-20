FAM to appoint two interim coaches

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed it will appoint two local coaches to act as interim managers of the national football team as they wait to name a permanent expatriate coach ahead of CHAN and AFCON competitions.

This has been revealed in a press statement made available to Malawi24 following the Malawi FA Extra Ordinary Executive Committee Meeting which was held in Blantyre on 18th March 2017.

In the statement the FA has said they will immediately appoint two local coaches who will take charge of the team as preparations are under way for the Malawi FA to appoint an expatriate coach.

“In order to ensure that the team is quickly assembled and preparations commence ahead of the recruitment of the National Coach, it was resolved that two local coaches be immediately appointed to take charge of the team,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further said that the Malawi FA has already engaged in discussions with the two coaches, their clubs and other relevant stakeholders concerning the two local coaches.

“Discussions with the local coaches, their respective clubs and other relevant stakeholders on the scope of their work and responsibility are currently underway,” the statement said.

The Malawi FA added that the two local coaches will be working together and will be reporting to the National coach once the expatriate coach has been appointed.

“The two local coaches will work with and report to the National Coach once he reports for duties,” added the statement.

The nation should expect that the National head Coach will be in place by the time Malawi starts to prepare for the CHAN qualifying matches.

The first game is scheduled for 21st April 2017.

The Malawi National team coach position fell vacant after the FAM fired Ernest Mtawali last year.