I am busy fighting corruption – Mutharika

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has claimed that he is doing his best to fight corruption which he said is everywhere even in government.

Mutharika said this during the ‘Talk to the President’ program on MBC Radio One.

The president noted that the fight against corruption is not a one man battle but it needs concerted efforts.

“I am aware, there is corruption in the government, but fighting corruption is not a one man battle, we need to fight it together and if anyone find corrupt people they must report them so that corruption is dealt with in the country,” he said.

Mutharika added that he knows that there is corruption everywhere even in the city councils. He gave the example of corruption during distribution of maize to poor people as some leaders ask for 5kg from each beneficiary.

Mutharika also said that in cash transfer programs, there are some leaders who are asking for 2500 kwacha from the money given to beneficiaries.

According to Mutharika, he will make sure such people are investigated.

He added that those who see others being corrupt must report to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) so that the suspects are investigated.

The president reminded Malawians that the power to arrest suspects does not lie in his hands but is the duty of the ACB and the police.

Mutharika’s remarks come just over a week after he fired George Chaponda as minister of agriculture following accusations of corruption against the former minister.