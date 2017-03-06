Devotion: We speak a different language

1 John 4 : 5-6 ” They are from the world and therefore speak from the viewpoint of the world, and the world listens to them. We are from God, and whoever knows God listens to us; but whoever is not from God does not listen to us. This is how we recognize the Spirit of truth and the spirit of falsehood.”

There is a language for the world and when you speak such a language everybody of the world will listen and join your conversation. They will agree with you and accept what you say as a fact. For example when you are weak and you say I am weak, the world will accept you and sympathise with you.

However we speak a different language in the Kingdom. Accepted by God, Angels and Believers. With that language our opening scripture says whoever knows God listens to us; but whoever is not from God does not listen to us. For example Joel 3:10 says let the weak say I am strong. When you start speaking like that, Angels are assigned to strengthen you. Its a language that makes heaven to act. The world doesnt understand it. So the choice is yours whether to speak to get earthly sympathy or to get heaven so an action. Choose!

We speak according to what is written in the Word of God and we get the right results. We dont speak to please anyone else. 2 Corinthians 4 : 13 ” We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak.”

Dont speak to please the world. Ensure you speak just as it is written. You are a heavenly citizen(Phil3:20) and therefore your language should match your native country(Heaven). Agents of heaven understand it and will act on it.

Additional scripture:Job 22 : 29(Amplified) ” When they make [you] low, you will say, [There is] a lifting up; and the humble person He lifts up and saves.”

Confession

I am a heavenly citizen and I speak the language of heaven. As I speak I get the right results. In Jesus Name. Amen.

