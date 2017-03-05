A Malawian police officer who went missing in Zomba district has been found dead after he hanged himself to a tree in a maize field in the district, Malawi24 has learnt.

Eastern Region Police Spokesperson Joseph Sauka told Malawi24 that the deceased, assistant superintendent Dickson Kaipa Gama, went missing during the wee hours of February 28 and was found dead on the morning of Saturday, 4th March.

Postmortem revealed that the deceased died due to strangulation.

According to Sauka, the remains of Assistant Superintendent Gama have been laid to rest at his home village Msikuwa in the area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

Assistant Superintendent Dickson Kaipa Gama who until his missing was working for Police Band Section in Zomba joined the Malawi Police Service on 11th May, 1983 and served in the service for 34 years.

Meanwhile, Police is thanking those who played part in the search of the officer.