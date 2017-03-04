Malawian police officer goes missing

A 57 year-old police officer working in Malawi Police Band Section in Zomba is feared to have committed suicide after he went missing last week.

According to Eastern Region Police Headquarters, the officer Assistant Superintendent Dickson Kaipa Gama went missing from his house during the wee hours of 28th February, 2017.

Gama, who is brown in complexion and of medium height, wore a blue pair of short trousers with side pockets, grey t-shirt with stripes and a black pair of shoes on the day he went missing.

“We believe he may have committed suicide because he left a suicide note,” Police said.

Meanwhile the police are appealing to the general public to report to Eastern Region Police Headquarters or any nearest Police formation if they may come across Gama either dead or alive.