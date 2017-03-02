Tay Grin to share stage with Rick Ross, Big Sean

Malawian musician Tay Grin will in June fly the country’s flag at the Secret Solstice festival in Iceland where he will perform alongside world recognised superstars.

The two day event will see the Nyau King sharing the stage with America’s Rick Ross and Big Sean among other big names in the industry. The occasion will take place from 16th to 18th June.

This will be the first time for the Malawi flag bearer to perform alongside the American hip hop heavyweights. However it will not be his first time to perform at an international stage.

The multi-award winning MC has expressed excitement over the nod. Yesterday he shared the news with his thousands of followers on Facebook.

The music festival will unite over 80 musicians from different countries. The Nyau King is one of the two Africans lined up to showcase their magic on stage.

However artists from the United States of America and United Kingdom dominate the list. Masters of different genres make up the music menu.