K55,000 thief gets 10 years in jail

The Midima Senior Magistrate Court has sentenced a 33 year-old thief to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Deputy spokesperson for Limbe police Pedzesai Zembeneko said the convict William Konyani on 16 February broke into the house of a resident in the area and stole items worth K55,000.

The thief stole assorted items such as a DVD player, two small speakers and few groceries all worth K55,000.

In court he was convicted of theft and burglary and during mitigation he said the court should consider that he is a first offender and has a family to support.

However, senior resident Magistrate Mangawa Makhalira said despite sound mitigation factors, the convict deserved a stiff sentence.

He then sentenced the thief to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and two years for theft, both sentences will run concurrently.

The convict hails from Kalimbuka village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo.