Bullets finance and administration chairman quits

Just hours after Nyasa Big Bullets executive supporters committee dissolved the Board of Trustees, the team’s Finance and Administration Chairman Fleetwood Haiya has resigned from his post with immediate effect, Malawi24 has learnt.

The Stone Mwamadi led committee had a meeting with supporters at Bullets’ club house on Wednesday where flamboyant General Secretary Mabvuto Chiwambo announced the dissolution of Board of Trustees committee following the resignation of its chairman James Busile and his vice Fred Kwacha.

Haiya then wasted no time by announcing his resignation from the club.

“Chair, let this tender as my resignation as Finance and Admin Chairman with immediate effect. I am available for handovers till 8th March 2017,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company will issue a statement today.

The disagreement between the Board of Trustees and Supporters Committee started when the former scrapped off the positions of General Secretary and Treasurer in the upcoming executive committee elections.

Before this, the Board of Trustees committee was against holding polls but the supporters committee made it clear that polls will be conducted as per the club’s constitution.