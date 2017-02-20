Dodma to continue supporting flood victims

The Department of Natural Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has assured flood victims in Lilongwe and Salima that it will continue assisting them with basic needs.

The assurance has been made by Dodma spokesperson Sangwani Phiri who said the department is currently working hand in hand with other stakeholders to make sure that the affected people are living in a good environment.

“We are trying our best to make sure that the families that have been affected by floods are living in a good environment,” he said.

Mphande however said that they will also make sure that relief items reach the affected households only. He further thanked well-wishers for working hand in hand with them in supporting the victims.

Meanwhile, Dodma has asked other well-wishers to join hands with the department in helping households which have been affected by the floods.

At least three people from Lilongwe district died due to the floods which also displaced many families.

In Salima, in Traditional Authorities Ndindi and Pemba, over 1,030 households were displaced by the floods and are currently being housed in emergency camps at Kandulu, Lifidzi, Mtanda Woyera and Msumwa School.