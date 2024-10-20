Enoch Kamuzingeni Chihana, the President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party, disclosed that talks regarding a potential alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have progressed to a critical 50% mark.

While this partnership could significantly impact Malawi’s political landscape leading up to the upcoming elections, Chihana expressed serious apprehensions about the integrity of the electoral process.

He specifically called out Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, the chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), alleging that her close ties to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) could compromise her ability to oversee the elections impartially.

Chihana also criticized the government for not extending the contract of former MEC chair Justice Chifundo Kachali, whom he described as incorruptible, further deepening his reservations about the fairness of the election procedures.

As the elections draw closer, the comments from the AFORD leader underscore mounting opposition concerns regarding potential biases in the election management, intensifying the stakes for both political alliances and the credibility of the electoral process.