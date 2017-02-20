Police warn rapists ‘we will arrest you’

Police in Chikhwawa have fired a warning shot at people who rape girls in the district saying that they are to be arrested.

This comes barely five days after the Police at Nchalo in Chikhwawa arrested two men for raping a 13-year-old girl on several occasions.

The police have also arrested another man suspected to have raped a girl on Friday at Kakoma area in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Chikhwawa Police spokesperson sergeant Andrew Mayawo said police will not spare anyone found sexually abusing other people.

“Let me warn people here that as police we strongly condemn the malpractice and we urge the members of the general public to report all the people who abuse girls sexually so that the law should take its course,” said Mayawo.

The recently arrested suspect, Dickson Sungana, 30, forced himself on his nine year-old stepdaughter on Thursday night.

“When the mother knew the issue she reported to the community policing forum who informed Chikhwawa Police and the arrest was made,” said Mayawo.

Medical report by Chikhwawa district hospital after a referral from Kakoma health centre revealed that the girl was raped and she had lacerations and bruises on the genitals.

The suspect is yet to appear before Chikhwawa magistrate court to answer charges of defilement.

Sungana comes from Mlaliki village Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu in Chikhwawa district.