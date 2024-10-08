Lilongwe, Malawi – Switzerland has cemented its diplomatic presence in Southern Africa by opening a new consulate in Lilongwe, Malawi. The move, according to the embassy, aims to strengthen bilateral relations, support development initiatives, and provide essential services to Swiss citizens residing in or visiting the country.

The Swiss government has a long-standing relationship with Malawi, dating back to the nation’s independence. Over the years, Switzerland has been a key partner in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and disaster relief.

In recent years, Switzerland has responded to Malawi’s pressing needs, such as the El Niño-induced drought in 2024. The country contributed US$500,000 (0.8 billion Malawi Kwacha) in humanitarian aid to provide emergency food supplies, water, sanitation, and other essential services to those affected.

Beyond its humanitarian efforts, Switzerland has been a leader in climate action with Malawi. The two countries signed a pioneering Article 6 Climate Agreement in 2022, aimed at fostering sustainable development and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi, Stéphane Rey, expressed his enthusiasm for the new consulate, stating, “The inauguration of our new consulate in Lilongwe marks a milestone in the enduring partnership between Switzerland and Malawi. It highlights Switzerland’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations, supporting development efforts, and providing direct assistance to Swiss citizens in Malawi.”

The opening of the consulate reaffirms Switzerland’s dedication to strengthening ties with Malawi and supporting the welfare of its citizens.