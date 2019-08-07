Habitat for Humanity to construct 140 houses for flood survivors

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has given Habitat for Humanity Malawi K45 million for construction of 140 houses for flood victims in Chikwawa district.

The Project will see communities from Group Village Headman Chabuka in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu in the district benefiting.

Speaking after visiting Chabuka Evacuation Camp on Sunday, KOICA’s Development Cooperation Officer based in Mozambique Shin Mihye said she was impressed with commitment by Habitat for Humanity Malawi in assisting the flood survivors who were rendered destitute.

“I am impressed with how the KOICA funds and the work done on the ground are tallying,” she said.

Construction Specialist for Habitat for Humanity Malawi Francis Sande hailed KOICA for the assistance to his organization.

He was quick to say that the support had come at the right time and appealed to other well-wishers to emulate the same.

Department of Disasters and Management Affairs (DoDMA) had 173 camps across the country and Chabuka Evacuation Camp in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa had 487 households which translated to 2,435 individuals.

Story by Steve Chirombo