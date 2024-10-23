Airtel Malawi Plc successfully concluded its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM also marked the final meeting for Managing Director Charles Kamoto, who has been with Airtel Malawi since May 2014, initially as Chief Commercial Officer before becoming Managing Director in 2016.

Airtel Board Director Mark Mikwamba, who was also acting chairperson for the 25th AGM, commended Kamoto for the work he has done at Airtel over a period of 8 years.

According to Mikwamba, Kamoto has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and maintaining its position as a market leader in the mobile telecommunications sector.

In his remarks, the outgoing Airtel Malawi Chief Executive Officer, Charles Kamoto, said he has mixed feelings about his appointment to head Airtel Tanzania and that leaving Airtel Malawi, which he has headed for eight years, is painful.

He added that the team he is leaving behind is a strong team which is capable of steering Airtel Malawi to greater heights.

On the sidelines, Airtel Malawi recently announced a K21.3 billion profit after tax for the half-year ended 30th June 2024, reflecting a 16.7% growth compared to the financial results for the year ended December 2023, significantly showcasing the company’s resilience and strategic outlook.