FCB Nyasa Big Bullets collected three points in an ugly way of getting things done when an Own Goal from Nelson Sikaona inspired the defending champions to a 1-0 win over Baka City in a TNM Super League match played at Karonga Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was a case of winning the game at all costs, regardless of how poorly Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges performed against a relegation-bound side which has been conceding goals like nobody’s business.

From the onset, it was evident that Bullets was in for another tough outing as the opposition came out fighting for points following their humiliating defeats to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Bangwe All Stars, respectively.

In the end, vital three points went to Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges, who needed it most following their struggle to get points, especially when playing away from home.

What happened

The People’s Team knew that playing their usual game was a difficult task due to the condition of the pitch which was dry and bumpy.

The only way out was by using secondary balls to force something out of the match, which they eventually succeeded, winning in an ugly way and closing spaces for the opposition to pounce on.

The visitors were the first to create a goalscoring opportunity in the 4th minute when he was set through by Babatunde Adepoju, but his weaker shot was easily saved by Barthez Nyilongo and there was no one to finish off the job from the rebound.

At the other end, Kondwani Mwalweni’s side created a clear goal-scoring chance in the 6th minute when a cross from the right found Dickson Mwangonde unmarked inside the six-yard box, but the forward’s header went wide.

Chances were very few from either side as Bullets created their second chance in the 29th minute through Stanley Billiat, who should have done better, but his shot went wide.

The clock was ticking against Pasuwa’s men who were struggling to keep possession, build from the back, and move into the offensive zone with pace and precision.

With 38 minutes played on the clock, Philemon Ndlovu had all the time in the world to punish Bullets. The midfielder was at the receiving end of a brilliant cross from the right side of their attack, but his header went wide, leaving every Baka official frustrated.

Bullets’s breakthrough came in the 42nd minute through their first corner kick. Billiat played it inside and found Gumbo, who connected well to force Nelson Sikaona to score into his net, 0-1.

The goal seemed to have given Bullets the much-needed momentum as moments later, Billiat produced a thunderous shot outside the penalty box that was well saved by Chilongo for a corner-kick which was well dealt with by Bobby Longwe and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Clyde Senaji for Blessings Mpokera while Augustino Msowoya and Tambulani Mwale came in for Ndlovu, and Enock Kaonga for the hosts.

The second half was worse than the first, with Bullets having no serious attempt at goal and hardly completing more than three passes, a clear indication of how tough it was for the defending champions on the afternoon.

Long balls from the defence to the other side of the field were the order of the day as there was nothing spectacular from the two teams for the spectators to watch.

The hosts had few chances, but every cross into Bullets’s half ended up in the hands of Innocent Nyasulu between the goalposts for the visiting team.

Pasuwa brought in Chikumbutso Salima and Wongani Lungu for Phodo and Gumbo to try to improve his side, which, at this moment, was playing too deep to defend their slender lead.

The hosts had a chance to punish Bullets in the 80th minute, but Edgar Phiri fired wide from the edge of the penalty box.

Mwalweni introduced Lupakisho Mwalukazingo for Mwangonde in the 83rd minute, and there was also a late substitution from Bullets as Ronald Chitiyo came in for Billiat in the 89th minute.

Despite Baka’s push for an equalizer, Bullets stood firm to register their third away victory this season and eight overall wins in the current campaign.

The win saw Pasuwa’s men moving into fifth position with 33 points from 20 games, while Baka’s days in the league are numbered as they are still bottom of the standings with eight points from 22 games.

Bullets will proceed to Mzuzu, where they will be hosted by Mzuzu City Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday before returning to Blantyre, where they will host Mafco FC at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

At Mulanje Park Stadium, a lone strike from Prince Kajore Charles increased FOMO FC’s survival chances when the Mulanje based side downed Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 to stay four points clear of the relegation zone.

The win means FOMO FC has 22 points from 21 games while Chitipa United, which is 14th in the table, has 18 points from 22 games.