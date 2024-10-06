Nyakwawa Chatama from Balaka District has raised concerns over the worsening hunger crisis in the area, where many residents have been forced to rely on mangoes for survival.

She made the remarks on Sunday when 25 households received maize flour from Sando Jackson, an aspiring candidate for Nkhonde Ward.

“Many people are going to bed hungry, and some are solely depending on mangoes. However, the distribution of this flour will help reduce the hunger pains that the people have been enduring for several days,” said Chatama.

Speaking during the aid distribution, Jackson stated that his gesture was aimed at easing the suffering of low-income families severely affected by the hunger crisis. He called on the government to step in with urgent measures to assist those in need before the hunger situation becomes deadly.

“The aid I have provided is a small effort, but the government needs to act swiftly to prevent loss of life as the hunger situation escalates,” Jackson urged.

As hunger continues to affect the region, residents hope that both governmental and non-governmental bodies will respond to the crisis with timely interventions to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable families.