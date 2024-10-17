Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera has announced a K1 billion funding aimed at strengthening the capacity of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) across Malawi.

This was revealed during the NGO day celebrations at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Wednesday as part of the government’s continued effort to bolster the impact of NGOs in fostering national development.

The Malawi leader emphasized his government’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment for NGOs to thrive.

He highlighted the establishment of the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) as a key milestone in enhancing oversight and coordination within the sector.

Chakwera explained that the authority was created to ensure accountability and proper regulation of NGOs, helping bring about more effective and transparent operations.

To further aid NGOs in delivering meaningful and impactful programs, Chakwera announced that the government has allocated K1 billion for capacity-building initiatives aimed at improving their overall performance.

The NGO Day event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, along with NGORA and the Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA).

At the event, President Chakwera also officially launched the 2024 NGO Sector Report, outlining the progress and challenges faced by the sector.

The theme for this year’s event, “Strengthening Partnerships and Capacity Building,” underscores the ongoing efforts to solidify collaborations between NGOs and the government to achieve national development goals.

Edward Chileka Banda, the Chief Executive Officer of NGORA, praised the vital role NGOs play in supporting various sectors, including education, health, agriculture, and governance, for the betterment of Malawians.

He noted that 604 NGOs have successfully renewed their licenses and are operating legally, demonstrating their dedication to the country’s social and economic growth.

Banda also highlighted the positive impact of NGO levies, which have significantly increased, further showcasing the sector’s commitment to complementing the government’s efforts in improving the welfare of the people.