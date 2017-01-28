28 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:50 AM

Even Govt is tired of Escom’s excuses on blackouts

Malawi’s Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bright Msaka has attacked the country’s power generating company Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) over excuses on persistent blackouts.

Msaka said it is not justifiable that Escom continue citing low water levels as a major challenge affecting power production.

His remarks come after one of the cement producing firms, Lafarge Malawi, complained that power cuts have greatly crippled its operations in the past six months since the company has reduced its production from 250,000 metric tonnes to 150, 000 metric tonnes annually.

Msaka said that frequent power outages experienced last year should have greatly improved by now since the country is experiencing quite a good amount of rainfall.

“With how the rains are falling now and for us to be saying water levels are still low, people cannot believe. There is just need for Escom to give people electricity. If their machine is faulty, they just need to accept that other than telling people about water levels,” he said.

Recently, Escom released a press statement saying electricity blackouts are expected to continue because water levels remain low in Shire River where its power generation stations are located.

In the press statement, Escom said the water levels in Lake Malawi which is the main source of water to Shire River have gone down to 472.97 meters above sea level from the normal 474 meters above sea level.

The persistent blackouts have left so many local companies worrying due to losses which they are making.