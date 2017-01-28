28 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:15 PM

Polytechnic student arrested for stealing assorted items in Mangochi

Mangochi Police is keeping in custody a 32 year polytechnic student for stealing assorted items such as Kamba, soap, bread at People’s shop on Friday in the district.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi has identified the student as Victor Owen.

According to Daudi, Owen stole assorted items like 23 protex soap, 3 packets of kamba, 8 bottles of Cocoa, 2 loaves of bread and other items that he hide in his jacket.

“All the items are worthy K45 000 and he was caught by Shop maneger who informed the police,” Daudi said.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of shoplifting.

Owen hails from Chikwati village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district.