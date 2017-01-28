28 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:46 AM

Kamuzu stadium floodlights project on its death-bed

South African based company MK Electrical Installations has stopped installing floodlight towers at Kamuzu Stadium over failure of government to pay for the second phase of the project.

According to reports that Malawi24 has gathered, the towers have stood without electrical cabling for the past five years because the contractor was not paid for the phase two of the contract.

Director of sports in the sports ministry Jameson Ndalama revealed that work on the floodlights stalled when government failed to pay for the construction on new towers under phase two of the project.

“The contractor was paid for the phase one, which was to knock down the old towers. I can’t remember the exact cost.

“He was not paid for the phase two and he said he will not continue with the work until he is paid,” said Ndalama.

Principal Secretary for Sports Samuel Madula confirmed this saying that MK Electrical was paid K240 million for phase one of the floodlights project and was owed more than K500 million for the erection of new towers.

Reports indicate that the South African contractor then fell silent amid rumors that its sole director, Maxwell Van Os, has died.

Director of Communications in the office of the President, Bright Molande, blamed People’s Party administration for the failure of the floodlights contract adding that it made no logical sense to link an old project with the plans to build another stadium.

“Floodlights are not stadium. You can’t bring them the two together,” he said.

The project was initiated in 2010 during the first administration of the current ruling party, Democratic Progressive Party, then headed by late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Government has so far stopped renovating Kamuzu Stadium including the floodlights project saying it will just build a new magnificent stadium in Blantyre.

However, Chancellor College Economist Ben Kalua expressed doubt over government’s plans of constructing a new stadium on fiscal basis.

“You can’t begin to plan a new stadium if a much smaller project of floodlights has hit the wall,” Kalua said.