Fuel queues so long that people sleep at filling stations. A sugar shortage so bad that shoppers are allowed only one packet each. Protesters waving “Resign” placards, and a senior official told: “This is not communication, Madam SPC!”

These are scenes from the trailer for SONA (State of the Nation Address), a political thriller by 4Kaya Films that Malawians were due to see for the first time on Friday, until Government stopped its premiere at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

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The film was also due to screen at Chisanga Complex in Mzuzu on Saturday and Apollo Auditorium in Blantyre on Sunday.

What the trailer shows

The three-and-a-half-minute trailer follows a government struggling to contain a crisis. In one scene, a character brushes off the fuel shortage: “Listen, there’s a war in the Middle East. That’s why we’re short of fuel in this country.” Another fires back: “The fuel shortage is severe, and you say it’s complicated?”

There are questions about contracts (“Was the purchase of the hotel contract in there too?”), a politician boasting, “When we call the opposition a graveyard, this is exactly what we mean,” and a character who declares, “I want this government to fall.” The trailer closes with scenes in Parliament, angry crowds and fires burning at night.

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Why it was stopped

4Kaya Films says the authorities linked the decision to compliance with the Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act. The company says it submitted the film for review on November 23 and the only feedback it received was a request to include credits, with no other concerns raised.

The producers want the Act repealed, arguing that it does not fit Malawi’s current democratic dispensation. They have promised ticket holders full refunds.

Art imitating life?

The film’s storyline lands at a time when Malawians are living through real fuel shortages, scarce foreign exchange and power cuts. This week, a woman and her newborn baby died at Mponela Rural Hospital in Dowa after a lack of fuel kept the hospital’s ambulances from transferring her to the district hospital.

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President Peter Mutharika has acknowledged the fuel crisis but said on his return from South Africa last month that the problem is beyond government’s control, blaming transport logistics, and promised an end to blackouts by December.

His long stays outside the country have added to the pressure. Mutharika has spent 77 days in South Africa across five private trips since returning to power in October 2025. The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has demanded a live address, saying recorded messages are no longer enough to settle doubts about his health, and its chairperson, Monsignor Patrick Thawale, has asked government to produce a medical report.

Opposition figures have also weighed in. People’s Development Party (PDP) president Kondwani Nankhumwa accused Mutharika of silencing Parliament after the mid-year budget meeting was postponed, and questioned his absence during the fuel crisis.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rejects the claims. Secretary General Peter Mukhito said he found Mutharika “cheerful, vibrant and in good health” when he met him in South Africa, and the party has challenged PAC to produce evidence or follow constitutional procedures if it believes the President is unfit to govern.

It is not yet clear whether SONA will be screened at a later date.