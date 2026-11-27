Malawians face another squeeze on electricity supply as EGENCO prepares to pull 32.4 megawatts from the national grid for four days, while ESCOM has announced power cuts in parts of the country on Sunday.



The Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) says Unit 4 at Kapichira Power Station will be shut down from 22:00 hours on Friday, November 27, to 17:00 hours on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.



The shutdown will remove 32.4MW from the national grid as engineers replace worn-out turbine shaft seals, leaving consumers exposed to a temporary drop in available power.



In a public announcement issued on Friday, the company said the maintenance works were necessary to address the worn-out seals on Unit 4.



EGENCO, however, insists that the remaining three units at Kapichira, together with all generating units at Nkula, Tedzani and Wovwe power stations, will continue operating.



The company says the other stations will keep supplying electricity to the grid during the maintenance period, although it has not indicated how the lost 32.4MW will be covered.



The development comes as ESCOM has separately announced electricity interruptions in some areas of the Northern and Southern regions on Sunday, from 7am to 5pm, adding to concerns over the reliability of power supply.



While EGENCO says the shutdown is temporary, consumers will be left hoping that the maintenance works do not translate into longer hours in the dark.