Malawi’s electoral body has secured a key leadership position in the Southern African region, strengthening its influence in shaping electoral processes across SADC countries.



Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has been elected Vice-Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Electoral Commissions Forum for SADC Countries (ECF-SADC) for the 2026 to 2028 term.



According to a statement signed by MEC Director of Media and Public Relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa on November 26, 2026, the election took place during the Forum’s 28th Annual General Conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



The conference was held from November 23 to 24, 2026.



Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) Executive Director Boniface Chibwana described the development as “good news for Malawi”, saying MEC’s work in consulting electoral stakeholders had earned it recognition.



“When it comes to consultation with electoral stakeholders, MEC has been doing well. We hope that this recognition will enable MEC to mentor other EMBs within the region,” Chibwana said.



The appointment adds to MEC’s growing regional and international profile, following its election to the Executive Board of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) on October 15, 2026.



The latest role is expected to provide Malawi with a stronger voice in regional discussions on electoral management and cooperation6ezXp.