...suspect dies, another fights for life



A K65 million robbery in Lilongwe has taken a deadly turn, with one suspected robber dead and another fighting for his life after a botched getaway.



The robbery happened last night at Airwing Junction, where 25-year-old businessman Muhammed Patel was travelling towards Area 2 with a companion and the cash in his vehicle.



Patel’s journey was interrupted when a silver Subaru Trezia intercepted his vehicle. Two men reportedly jumped out and sprayed the occupants with pepper spray before grabbing a carton containing the money and speeding off towards Mchinji.



But the suspects’ escape quickly turned into a disaster after Patel pursued them.



Near Mango Stage, the fleeing vehicle hit a motorcyclist before crashing into a stationary trailer, trapping the two suspects inside the wreckage.



The robbery, however, was far from over. Shortly after the crash, two more suspects arrived in a white Toyota Fortuner, collected the stolen money and disappeared, leaving their accomplices behind.



One of the trapped suspects, 28-year-old Absin Abubakar from Livetele Village in Mulanje, is now receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with serious injuries under police guard.



Police have also established that the Subaru Trezia used in the robbery was carrying fake registration plates. The vehicle’s actual registration number is NS 11860, but it was displaying NE 10835.



Investigations are continuing as police hunt for the remaining suspects and work to recover the stolen K65 million.