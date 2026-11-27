Secrecy surrounding President Peter Mutharika’s wellbeing is fuelling speculation among Malawians, with the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) demanding that government clear the air with verifiable facts.



PAC chairperson Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale said the government must provide credible information about the President’s health instead of allowing uncertainty to deepen public anxiety.



Thawale was speaking days after PAC released a statement outlining its concerns over the challenges facing Malawians and the need for greater accountability in government.



In the statement, PAC warned that doubts about Mutharika’s fitness to govern would persist unless he appeared before Malawians in person, saying recorded messages were no longer enough to calm public concerns about his health.



The committee also called for First Vice President Jane Ansah to lead national events, rather than other officials, and cautioned against sidelining her because she is a woman.

Thawale

Speaking in an interview with a local media outlet on Thursday, Thawale said speculation would continue unless government explained the reasons behind the President’s private trips.



He said Malawians could be drawing wrong conclusions about Mutharika’s wellbeing, but government had a responsibility to dispel such doubts through evidence and documentation.



“Ine ndimaganiza kuti ngati munthu ameneyi sakudwala, they can come up with a report either from South Africa kumene amapita ku private trip kapena even locally, tili ndi zipatala kuno,” he said.



Thawale said openness and accountability were necessary to ensure the smooth running of state affairs, adding that the government should provide a convincing explanation for the trips.



He also questioned the use of scarce foreign exchange for private travel at a time when Malawi is struggling to secure fuel imports.



“Private trip sagwiritsa ntchito kwacha, amagwiritsa forex imene ikusowa kuti mafuta abwere, there you feel there should be some necessity chimene chikuwapangitsa kuti apite ku private trip,” he said.



Thawale said the government must demonstrate that there is a compelling reason for the trips, given the country’s pressing need for foreign exchange.