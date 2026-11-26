Organisers had invested huge sums of money, made arrangements and prepared for the big night, only to be told at the eleventh hour that their film premiere could not go ahead.



The screening of *State of the National Address (SONA)*, scheduled for Friday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, has been blocked by Government, leaving the producers counting their losses.



The film’s producers, 4Kaya Films Inc., announced the cancellation on Thursday, saying authorities had linked the decision to compliance with the Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act.



In a statement, the company said it submitted the film for review on November 23, 2026, and received feedback requesting the inclusion of credits.



However, the producers questioned why the premiere was stopped after the review, saying no other concerns had been raised about the film.



The company has criticised the decision, arguing that the Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act should be repealed because it does not align with Malawi’s current democratic dispensation.



4Kaya Films said the premiere had been organised at the request of stakeholders as part of the ongoing Malawi Creative Economy and Investment Forum in Lilongwe.



The company has assured ticket holders that they will receive full refunds through the platforms they used to purchase their tickets.