All public and private primary and secondary schools and colleges in Malawi have been directed to close on 11 December 2026, a week earlier than scheduled.



The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology announced the change in a press statement signed by Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Ken Ndala, indicating that schools were earlier expected to close on 18 December 2026.



According to the Ministry, the new date follows the government’s decision to extend the Christmas holiday for civil servants, a change that will allow teachers and other education sector workers to enjoy the longer break while the education system continues to run smoothly.





The ministry has indicated that it has studied the implications and is satisfied that the revised calendar still meets the approved instructional time requirements, so curriculum delivery, learning outcomes and the overall running of the academic year are not expected to suffer.



College principals, education division managers, district education managers, school proprietors and school heads have been instructed to inform teachers, learners, parents and guardians about the change.



They are also required to make the necessary arrangements for an orderly closure of schools, while the Ministry has urged all stakeholders to take note of the new date and cooperate fully in putting it into practice.



The Ministry has assured parents and learners that the shorter term will not harm learning.