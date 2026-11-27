Businesses that depend on imported goods and services are facing growing pressure as the US dollar climbs to K5,000 on Malawi’s parallel market, more than twice the official rate of K1,751.



A spot check conducted by local media across major cities in Malawi has established that black market forex dealers are buying the dollar at between K4,500 and K4,700 before selling it at K5,000.



In Blantyre, one forex dealer said the selling price had risen from K4,800 on Monday to K4,900 on Tuesday before reaching K5,000 on Wednesday. Dealers attributed the increase to difficulties in sourcing foreign currency amid growing demand.



A forex dealer in Mzuzu disclosed that he had bought US$3,000 from Tanzanian merchandise sellers at K4,550 per dollar, adding that he was under no pressure to sell because he expected the situation to worsen.



Another dealer in Zomba said the shortage of foreign currency had also affected their ability to meet customers’ demands.



The widening gap has raised concerns among businesses, with the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) calling for the unification of the exchange rate.



The chamber argues that the difference between official and market rates creates uncertainty for investors, makes access to foreign currency difficult and discourages foreign direct investment.



Meanwhile, Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee Chairperson Sosten Gwengwe has proposed reinstating the 30 percent foreign exchange surrender requirement and introducing controlled weekly or monthly forex auctions.



He also suggested that the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) should establish an electronic foreign exchange trading platform to improve the allocation of foreign currency.



Malawi has been grappling with persistent foreign exchange shortages, driven by low export earnings, rising import demand and limited foreign currency reserves.



The shortage has made it difficult for businesses to access dollars through commercial banks and authorised forex bureaus, forcing some to turn to the informal market to meet their import requirements.



The country has also experienced significant exchange rate adjustments, including a 44 percent devaluation of the Kwacha in November 2023.



Despite these measures, the difference between the official and parallel market rates has remained wide.