Soldiers from across Malawi have hit the track in Zomba to battle for sporting honours in a military athletics competition backed by K26.4 million.



National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has provided the K26.4 million support for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) athletics competition, which is taking place at Gymkhana Club in Zomba City.



The competition has attracted soldiers from various military barracks across the country, who are competing in different athletic events.



In the women’s 10-kilometre race, Chifundo Chadza of 1 MR at Cobbe Barracks emerged victorious after completing the race in 46 minutes.



Her colleague, Faith Labana, also from 1 MR at Cobbe Barracks, finished second in 47 minutes.



National Bank’s Head of Corporate Banking Division, Bernard Masi, attended the event alongside Lieutenant General Desmond Simba Chawanda and other senior MDF officials.



The competition has brought together military personnel from across Malawi, giving them an opportunity to test their endurance and compete for honours in various sporting disciplines.