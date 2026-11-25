Questions about President Peter Mutharika’s ability to govern have drawn a sharp response from his party, which has challenged those questioning his fitness to lead to produce credible evidence or follow constitutional procedures.



The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says Mutharika remains entitled to his five-year mandate, warning against using his age, limited public appearances and absence of televised national addresses to suggest that he is unable to perform his duties.



Advertisements In a statement signed by Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the party was responding to concerns raised by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) over the President’s health and possible incapacitation.



Although the DPP acknowledged PAC’s role in promoting accountability and good governance, it expressed reservations about the committee’s conclusions on presidential incapacitation and the constitutional responsibilities of the First Vice-President.



The party argued that Malawians knowingly elected Mutharika on September 16, 2025, despite his age of 85, and gave him a five-year constitutional mandate.



Advertisements It maintained that age and limited public visibility cannot independently establish that a sitting President is constitutionally incapacitated, insisting that any such concerns must be supported by credible evidence and addressed through established constitutional procedures.



On the economic challenges facing the country, including fuel shortages, foreign exchange scarcity and the rising cost of living, the DPP admitted that the situation remains difficult but defended its handling of the problems.



“The current administration inherited an economy already experiencing significant difficulties and we are working on fixing them,” Mukhito said.



Advertisements The party also turned its attention to PAC, challenging the quasi-religious body to explain its position and interventions during the previous administration, arguing that accountability and transparency should be applied equally without political or religious bias.



On Tuesday, PAC said it believed Mutharika might not be in good health, raising concerns about his ability to discharge presidential responsibilities. The committee, however, said it stood to be challenged on its claims.