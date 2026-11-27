Two former employees of the Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) are facing corruption allegations for demanding extra payments from farmers accessing fertiliser under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).



The suspects, former Sales Clerk Chimwemwe Msiska and Porter Anthony Chirambo, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over alleged corrupt activities at Mpherembe SFFRFM satellite depot during the 2025/26 farming season.



According to an ACB statement dated November 27, 2026, Msiska allegedly demanded an additional K20,000 per 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser, besides the government-approved price of K10,000.



Chirambo is accused of assisting Msiska by collecting the extra money from farmers as a condition for purchasing the fertiliser.