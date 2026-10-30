Nankhumwa accuses Mutharika of silencing Parliament

President Peter Mutharika is facing fresh accusations of silencing Parliament after People’s Development Party (PDP) president Kondwani Nankhumwa condemned the postponement of the National Assembly’s Mid-Year Budget Review.



Nankhumwa’s criticism adds to growing disappointment over the decision to postpone the gazetted parliamentary sitting, which was scheduled to run from November 9 to December 11, 2026, at a time when Malawians are battling fuel shortages and rising economic hardships.



Advertisements In a statement, Nankhumwa argues that Section 59(1) of the Constitution does not give the President unilateral powers to postpone parliamentary sittings, insisting that the Executive cannot dictate when Parliament should perform its constitutional duties.



He has also questioned the conduct of Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleman, expressing concern that he reportedly complied with the presidential directive without explaining the constitutional and procedural basis for the decision.



Nankhumwa further claims that the Parliamentary Business Committee was not convened to discuss the proposed postponement, arguing that established parliamentary procedures must be respected whenever changes to scheduled business are proposed.



Advertisements “The Constitution is supreme. It remains sacrosanct and must be respected by every public office holder, including the President and the Speaker of the National Assembly,” says Nankhumwa.



He warns that delaying the Mid-Year Budget Review could leave government spending, public borrowing, budget reallocations and development programmes without timely parliamentary scrutiny.



The PDP leader says the postponement is particularly troubling because the country is facing serious economic challenges, including a fuel crisis that is disrupting transport, businesses, livelihoods and access to essential services.



Advertisements Nankhumwa has also questioned Mutharika’s continued absence from the country, saying his reported stay in South Africa for more than three weeks raises concerns about leadership and the government’s response to the hardships facing citizens.



“The President must be seen to be sharing the burden of the people of Malawi, responding to their difficulties and directing national efforts towards practical solutions,” he says.



He has additionally questioned the authenticity and formal validity of the correspondence reportedly directing the postponement, calling for the original letter to be made available for independent verification.



Nankhumwa has since demanded an immediate reversal of the decision, urging Suleman to restore the parliamentary sitting and ensure that the Business Committee is appropriately consulted.



He has also challenged government to explain the President’s continued absence and outline measures being taken to address the fuel crisis, insisting that Parliament must not be silenced when Malawians need their representatives to demand answers.