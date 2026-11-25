Malawians may have to wait longer for answers about President Peter Mutharika’s health, but the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says recorded messages are no longer enough to silence growing public doubts.



The committee is now demanding that Mutharika face the nation in person and explain his condition, warning that continued silence and conflicting government explanations will only deepen suspicion about his ability to lead the country.



In a statement issued on November 24, 2026, PAC said a live national address would help clear the rumours surrounding the President’s health and restore public confidence.



The committee argued that Mutharika’s return from his latest private trip without crowds welcoming him had further fuelled suspicions that all was not well, despite assurances from government officials about his condition while in South Africa.



“Recorded statements are not welcome any more for doubt has always been cast on the approach, arguing the use of artificial intelligence,” reads part of the statement.



PAC also criticised the decision not to convene Parliament to discuss the country’s pressing challenges, saying lawmakers should have been given an opportunity to deliberate on national priorities.



It described concealing the truth about the President’s health as immoral and uncivilised, arguing that the secrecy had contributed to public suspicion that government resources were being looted.



The committee further disclosed that it had made several attempts to engage Mutharika directly but had failed to secure an audience.



According to PAC, it wrote to the President on March 25 and September 30, 2026, requesting meetings, recalling that he had always been willing to meet the committee before the 2025 general election.



The organisation said it had exhausted available avenues for dialogue before deciding to speak publicly, although it acknowledged the willingness of some government officials to engage with it.



PAC also wants First Vice President Jane Ansah to take a leading role in national events instead of other government officials.



It argued that Ansah was elected on the ballot paper and cautioned against sidelining her because she is a woman. PAC demands live address from Mutharika



