Young people are being encouraged to take seriously the fight against poverty by embracing skills training, women’s empowerment and messages that promote positive change as they prepare to graduate from a technical college.



The call was made on Thursday during a Dawa gathering at One for All Technical College, where students awaiting graduation were reminded of the importance of using the skills they have acquired to improve their lives and support their families.



Musician James Kajawo, who has supported young people from poor backgrounds by providing free technical college training, made the appeal while praising the work of AQSA chairman Faiza Aboo and national coordinator Moulana Aqeel in supporting women and needy people across Malawi.



Kajawo said the organisation’s initiatives were helping to reduce poverty in many families, particularly through empowering women with sewing machines that enable them to start businesses and earn an income.

Aqeel

“What Faiza Aboo and Moulana Aqeel are doing in this country is reducing poverty in many families. Women empowerment is what builds our country,” Kajawo said.



He also asked Allah to continue blessing the AQSA management for its efforts to uplift vulnerable communities.



The gathering also featured a religious message delivered by Sheikh Moulana Muzammil Chimire, who preached from verses of the Holy Quran, encouraging the young people to embrace positive values and make meaningful changes in their lives.



Kajawo said the message was important for the students as they prepare to return to their communities after graduation, adding that they should use the knowledge and skills gained at the college to create opportunities for themselves and others.



The event forms part of preparations for the college’s upcoming graduation ceremony, which is expected to celebrate the achievements of the students and their readiness to contribute to their communities.