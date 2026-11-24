The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has declared Senegal the official winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), overturning the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to award the title to Morocco.



A document seen by Malawi24, dated November 24, 2026, shows that CAS has overturned CAF’s April 30, 2025 decision, which awarded Morocco the title following an appeal over the controversial final.



According to the document, the CAS panel found that CAF’s decision was affected by procedural irregularities and a breach of the principles of natural justice, ruling that the result of the final played on January 18, 2026, must stand.



The ruling declares the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) the official winners of the 2025 AFCON, with all associated rights and privileges.



It further directs CAF to immediately implement the award and make the necessary adjustments to its official records, including trophy ownership, medal distribution and tournament rankings.



The controversy stems from the final between Senegal and Morocco, during which Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco. The match resumed, with Senegal eventually winning 1-0 after extra time.



CAF subsequently overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, prompting the Senegalese Football Federation to challenge the decision at CAS.