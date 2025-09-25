The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released the official results of the 2025 Malawi elections, declaring former president Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the winner.
Mutharika secured 3,035,249 votes (56.8%), defeating Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)who polled 1,765,170 votes (33%), in what has been described as a landslide victory. Dalitso Kabambe finished third with 211,413 votes (4%), while other candidates shared 335,925 votes (6.3%). The results, verified across all 36 councils, reflect a total of 7,203,390 registered voters, with 5,347,757 valid ballots and 155,225 void votes.
Chakwera’s crushing defeat follows a turbulent administration marked by hyperinflation, soaring living costs, entrenched corruption, and suppression of dissent. His government came under fire for the controversial arrest of Martha Chizuma, director of the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), as well as the detention of journalists and critics, including Malawi24 journalist Macmillan Mhone, after exposing scandals involving politically connected elites. Another of our journalists, Ephraim Mkali Banda, narrowly survived after being attacked by machete-wielding MCP operatives baying for his blood. He was rescued by ACP Brighton Mwase following his exposé on Minister Jacob Hara.
The late vice president Saulos Chilima was also implicated in evidence compiled by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) linking him to kickbacks prior to his death in a tragic plane crash. Allegations of corruption extended to Chakwera’s family members, senior aides, and cabinet officials, with repeated claims that the presidency frustrated efforts to empower the ACB.
Chakwera’s failure to deliver on campaign promises, his refusal to resign amid mounting pressure, and his frequent foreign trips – including one to the UK for a virtual conference that earned him the nickname “Tsiku Transport” – fuelled public frustration. Extravagant government travel, often involving spouses and companions at the taxpayers’ expense, deepened perceptions of waste and impunity.
His legacy was further tarnished by scandals involving the issuance of diplomatic passports to wanted international fraud suspects and the government’s association with questionable entities such as Bridgin. These controversies triggered US sanctions, including a travel bond requirement for Malawians and bans on several senior officials.
Against this backdrop, Chakwera’s defeat was widely anticipated. Multiple surveys, including those conducted by Malawi24, consistently showed Mutharika leading comfortably. The UTM, once seen as a potential kingmaker among the middle class, collapsed at the polls, securing just 4 percent of the valid vote.
The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) acknowledged the 155,225 void votes but clarified that these could not affect the outcome of the valid results.
“In accordance with Section 96(2) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act, the Commission is supposed to examine votes classified as void at the polling stations and to affirm or correct the decisions of the Presiding Officers.
“However, this is only required when the number of such votes may have an effect of changing the outcome of the election. In this election, the Commission has recorded a total of 155,225 of void votes. This number cannot have any bearing on the outcome, as such, the Commission has not examined these votes”, said Annabel Mtalimanja.
Mutharika secured the support of 29 out of 36 electoral councils, while Chakwera won in only seven. Mutharika’s victory was nationwide, extending even into districts in the Central Region, traditionally regarded as strongholds of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).
Malawi Electoral Commission Declares Peter Mutharika Winner of 2025 Elections
Official Presidential Results at National Level (MEC Declared)
- Peter Mutharika: 3,035,249 (56.76%)
- Lazarus Chakwera: 1,765,170 (33.01%)
- Dalitso Kabambe: 211,413 (3.95%)
- Others: 335,925 (6.28%)
- Registered Voters: 7,203.390
- Valid Votes: 5,347,757
- Void Votes: 155,225
Official Election Results at District Level
📍 Balaka
- Peter Mutharika: 120021
- Lazarus Chakwera: 3343
- Dalitso Kabambe: 3389
- Others: 7463
- Registered Voters: 170027
- Valid Votes: 134216
- Void Votes: 2905
📍 Blantyre
- Peter Mutharika: 118691
- Lazarus Chakwera: 5002
- Dalitso Kabambe: 5158
- Others: 6129
- Registered Voters: 166739
- Valid Votes: 134980
- Void Votes: 3106
📍 Blantyre City
- Peter Mutharika: 197532
- Lazarus Chakwera: 17419
- Dalitso Kabambe: 25572
- Others: 8275
- Registered Voters: 306531
- Valid Votes: 248798
- Void Votes: 4647
📍 Chikwawa
- Peter Mutharika: 187283
- Lazarus Chakwera: 7290
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2736
- Others: 9145
- Registered Voters: 270767
- Valid Votes: 206454
- Void Votes: 7064
📍 Chiradzulu
- Peter Mutharika: 117098
- Lazarus Chakwera: 2116
- Dalitso Kabambe: 1834
- Others: 3975
- Registered Voters: 146878
- Valid Votes: 125023
- Void Votes: 2522
📍 Chitipa
- Peter Mutharika: 35827
- Lazarus Chakwera: 13936
- Dalitso Kabambe: 9035
- Others: 8160
- Registered Voters: 86980
- Valid Votes: 66958
- Void Votes: 1173
📍 Dedza
- Peter Mutharika: 44576
- Lazarus Chakwera: 169710
- Dalitso Kabambe: 5035
- Others: 26107
- Registered Voters: 355183
- Valid Votes: 245428
- Void Votes: 10610
📍 Dowa
- Peter Mutharika: 15906
- Lazarus Chakwera: 216091
- Dalitso Kabambe: 3534
- Others: 12267
- Registered Voters: 347295
- Valid Votes: 247798
- Void Votes: 8900
📍 Karonga
- Peter Mutharika: 45525
- Lazarus Chakwera: 19072
- Dalitso Kabambe: 6867
- Others: 10088
- Registered Voters: 122430
- Valid Votes: 81552
- Void Votes: 2364
📍 Karonga Town
- Peter Mutharika: 8971
- Lazarus Chakwera: 4388
- Dalitso Kabambe: 3413
- Others: 1000
- Registered Voters: 26702
- Valid Votes: 17772
- Void Votes: 463
📍 Kasungu
- Peter Mutharika: 50182
- Lazarus Chakwera: 160210
- Dalitso Kabambe: 5015
- Others: 13328
- Registered Voters: 345041
- Valid Votes: 228735
- Void Votes: 7515
📍 Kasungu Municipality
- Peter Mutharika: 7831
- Lazarus Chakwera: 8818
- Dalitso Kabambe: 1019
- Others: 573
- Registered Voters: 25645
- Valid Votes: 18241
- Void Votes: 373
📍 Likoma
- Peter Mutharika: 4177
- Lazarus Chakwera: 1817
- Dalitso Kabambe: 485
- Others: 315
- Registered Voters: 8664
- Valid Votes: 6794
- Void Votes: 143
📍 Lilongwe District
- Peter Mutharika: 45477
- Lazarus Chakwera: 511625
- Dalitso Kabambe: 8459
- Others: 28924
- Registered Voters: 826779
- Valid Votes: 594485
- Void Votes: 22545
📍 Lilongwe City
- Peter Mutharika: 145908
- Lazarus Chakwera: 112787
- Dalitso Kabambe: 28570
- Others: 10666
- Registered Voters: 409625
- Valid Votes: 297931
- Void Votes: 7927
📍 Luchenza Municipality
- Peter Mutharika: 7547
- Lazarus Chakwera: 336
- Dalitso Kabambe: 232
- Others: 213
- Registered Voters: 10237
- Valid Votes: 8328
- Void Votes: 127
📍 Machinga
- Peter Mutharika: 177387
- Lazarus Chakwera: 4541
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2492
- Others: 16860
- Registered Voters: 253176
- Valid Votes: 201280
- Void Votes: 5279
📍 Mangochi
- Peter Mutharika: 257098
- Lazarus Chakwera: 10080
- Dalitso Kabambe: 5020
- Others: 34207
- Registered Voters: 410603
- Valid Votes: 306405
- Void Votes: 10466
📍 Mangochi Municipality
- Peter Mutharika: 22113
- Lazarus Chakwera: 1290
- Dalitso Kabambe: 880
- Others: 3597
- Registered Voters: 37840
- Valid Votes: 27880
- Void Votes: 563
📍 Mchinji
- Peter Mutharika: 30160
- Lazarus Chakwera: 126187
- Dalitso Kabambe: 4294
- Others: 10045
- Registered Voters: 252605
- Valid Votes: 170686
- Void Votes: 6154
📍 Mulanje
- Peter Mutharika: 207596
- Lazarus Chakwera: 3195
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2579
- Others: 13142
- Registered Voters: 279761
- Valid Votes: 226512
- Void Votes: 5251
📍 Mwanza
- Peter Mutharika: 30576
- Lazarus Chakwera: 2228
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2203
- Others: 1794
- Registered Voters: 51045
- Valid Votes: 36801
- Void Votes: 1210
📍 Mzimba (M’mbelwa)
- Peter Mutharika: 118117
- Lazarus Chakwera: 91509
- Dalitso Kabambe: 19876
- Others: 32269
- Registered Voters: 371563
- Valid Votes: 261771
- Void Votes: 7369
📍 Mzuzu City
- Peter Mutharika: 25077
- Lazarus Chakwera: 15013
- Dalitso Kabambe: 12782
- Others: 2937
- Registered Voters: 76629
- Valid Votes: 55809
- Void Votes: 967
📍 Neno
- Peter Mutharika: 36607
- Lazarus Chakwera: 1370
- Dalitso Kabambe: 1024
- Others: 1662
- Registered Voters: 50826
- Valid Votes: 40663
- Void Votes: 770
📍 Nkhata Bay
- Peter Mutharika: 39813
- Lazarus Chakwera: 15903
- Dalitso Kabambe: 6946
- Others: 8146
- Registered Voters: 107406
- Valid Votes: 70808
- Void Votes: 1968
📍 Nkhotakota
- Peter Mutharika: 52259
- Lazarus Chakwera: 50776
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2866
- Others: 7071
- Registered Voters: 172331
- Valid Votes: 112972
- Void Votes: 3973
📍 Nsanje
- Peter Mutharika: 93197
- Lazarus Chakwera: 10063
- Dalitso Kabambe: 1619
- Others: 5044
- Registered Voters: 147500
- Valid Votes: 109923
- Void Votes: 3781
📍 Ntcheu
- Peter Mutharika: 107432
- Lazarus Chakwera: 9095
- Dalitso Kabambe: 14291
- Others: 6203
- Registered Voters: 172874
- Valid Votes: 137021
- Void Votes: 3706
📍 Ntchisi
- Peter Mutharika: 11365
- Lazarus Chakwera: 81635
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2671
- Others: 6163
- Registered Voters: 141799
- Valid Votes: 101834
- Void Votes: 2923
📍 Phalombe
- Peter Mutharika: 134205
- Lazarus Chakwera: 2305
- Dalitso Kabambe: 950
- Others: 4291
- Registered Voters: 170605
- Valid Votes: 141751
- Void Votes: 2161
📍 Rumphi
- Peter Mutharika: 29957
- Lazarus Chakwera: 24486
- Dalitso Kabambe: 6627
- Others: 5522
- Registered Voters: 94936
- Valid Votes: 66592
- Void Votes: 1390
📍 Salima
- Peter Mutharika: 60830
- Lazarus Chakwera: 49443
- Dalitso Kabambe: 3673
- Others: 9169
- Registered Voters: 186585
- Valid Votes: 123115
- Void Votes: 5236
📍 Thyolo
- Peter Mutharika: 200131
- Lazarus Chakwera: 2943
- Dalitso Kabambe: 2516
- Others: 5565
- Registered Voters: 253105
- Valid Votes: 211155
- Void Votes: 4222
📍 Zomba City
- Peter Mutharika: 35536
- Lazarus Chakwera: 3472
- Dalitso Kabambe: 3990
- Others: 1568
- Registered Voters: 57250
- Valid Votes: 44566
- Void Votes: 619
📍 Zomba District
- Peter Mutharika: 213241
- Lazarus Chakwera: 5676
- Dalitso Kabambe: 3761
- Others: 14042
- Registered Voters: 289428
- Valid Votes: 236720
- Void Votes: 4833
🇲🇼 NATIONAL TOTALS (MEC Declared)
- Peter Mutharika: 3035249 (56.76%)
- Lazarus Chakwera: 1765170 (33.01%)
- Dalitso Kabambe: 211413 (3.95%)
- Others: 335925 (6.28%)
- Registered Voters: 7203390
- Valid Votes: 5347757
- Void Votes: 155225