The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released the official results of the 2025 Malawi elections, declaring former president Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the winner.

Mutharika secured 3,035,249 votes (56.8%), defeating Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)who polled 1,765,170 votes (33%), in what has been described as a landslide victory. Dalitso Kabambe finished third with 211,413 votes (4%), while other candidates shared 335,925 votes (6.3%). The results, verified across all 36 councils, reflect a total of 7,203,390 registered voters, with 5,347,757 valid ballots and 155,225 void votes.

Chakwera’s crushing defeat follows a turbulent administration marked by hyperinflation, soaring living costs, entrenched corruption, and suppression of dissent. His government came under fire for the controversial arrest of Martha Chizuma, director of the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), as well as the detention of journalists and critics, including Malawi24 journalist Macmillan Mhone, after exposing scandals involving politically connected elites. Another of our journalists, Ephraim Mkali Banda, narrowly survived after being attacked by machete-wielding MCP operatives baying for his blood. He was rescued by ACP Brighton Mwase following his exposé on Minister Jacob Hara.

The late vice president Saulos Chilima was also implicated in evidence compiled by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) linking him to kickbacks prior to his death in a tragic plane crash. Allegations of corruption extended to Chakwera’s family members, senior aides, and cabinet officials, with repeated claims that the presidency frustrated efforts to empower the ACB.

Chakwera’s failure to deliver on campaign promises, his refusal to resign amid mounting pressure, and his frequent foreign trips – including one to the UK for a virtual conference that earned him the nickname “Tsiku Transport” – fuelled public frustration. Extravagant government travel, often involving spouses and companions at the taxpayers’ expense, deepened perceptions of waste and impunity.

His legacy was further tarnished by scandals involving the issuance of diplomatic passports to wanted international fraud suspects and the government’s association with questionable entities such as Bridgin. These controversies triggered US sanctions, including a travel bond requirement for Malawians and bans on several senior officials.

Against this backdrop, Chakwera’s defeat was widely anticipated. Multiple surveys, including those conducted by Malawi24, consistently showed Mutharika leading comfortably. The UTM, once seen as a potential kingmaker among the middle class, collapsed at the polls, securing just 4 percent of the valid vote.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) acknowledged the 155,225 void votes but clarified that these could not affect the outcome of the valid results.

“In accordance with Section 96(2) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act, the Commission is supposed to examine votes classified as void at the polling stations and to affirm or correct the decisions of the Presiding Officers.

“However, this is only required when the number of such votes may have an effect of changing the outcome of the election. In this election, the Commission has recorded a total of 155,225 of void votes. This number cannot have any bearing on the outcome, as such, the Commission has not examined these votes”, said Annabel Mtalimanja.

Mutharika secured the support of 29 out of 36 electoral councils, while Chakwera won in only seven. Mutharika’s victory was nationwide, extending even into districts in the Central Region, traditionally regarded as strongholds of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Official Election Results at District Level

📍 Balaka

Peter Mutharika: 120021

Lazarus Chakwera: 3343

Dalitso Kabambe: 3389

Others: 7463

Registered Voters: 170027

Valid Votes: 134216

Void Votes: 2905

📍 Blantyre

Peter Mutharika: 118691

Lazarus Chakwera: 5002

Dalitso Kabambe: 5158

Others: 6129

Registered Voters: 166739

Valid Votes: 134980

Void Votes: 3106

📍 Blantyre City

Peter Mutharika: 197532

Lazarus Chakwera: 17419

Dalitso Kabambe: 25572

Others: 8275

Registered Voters: 306531

Valid Votes: 248798

Void Votes: 4647

📍 Chikwawa

Peter Mutharika: 187283

Lazarus Chakwera: 7290

Dalitso Kabambe: 2736

Others: 9145

Registered Voters: 270767

Valid Votes: 206454

Void Votes: 7064

📍 Chiradzulu

Peter Mutharika: 117098

Lazarus Chakwera: 2116

Dalitso Kabambe: 1834

Others: 3975

Registered Voters: 146878

Valid Votes: 125023

Void Votes: 2522

📍 Chitipa

Peter Mutharika: 35827

Lazarus Chakwera: 13936

Dalitso Kabambe: 9035

Others: 8160

Registered Voters: 86980

Valid Votes: 66958

Void Votes: 1173

📍 Dedza

Peter Mutharika: 44576

Lazarus Chakwera: 169710

Dalitso Kabambe: 5035

Others: 26107

Registered Voters: 355183

Valid Votes: 245428

Void Votes: 10610

📍 Dowa

Peter Mutharika: 15906

Lazarus Chakwera: 216091

Dalitso Kabambe: 3534

Others: 12267

Registered Voters: 347295

Valid Votes: 247798

Void Votes: 8900

📍 Karonga

Peter Mutharika: 45525

Lazarus Chakwera: 19072

Dalitso Kabambe: 6867

Others: 10088

Registered Voters: 122430

Valid Votes: 81552

Void Votes: 2364

📍 Karonga Town

Peter Mutharika: 8971

Lazarus Chakwera: 4388

Dalitso Kabambe: 3413

Others: 1000

Registered Voters: 26702

Valid Votes: 17772

Void Votes: 463

📍 Kasungu

Peter Mutharika: 50182

Lazarus Chakwera: 160210

Dalitso Kabambe: 5015

Others: 13328

Registered Voters: 345041

Valid Votes: 228735

Void Votes: 7515

📍 Kasungu Municipality

Peter Mutharika: 7831

Lazarus Chakwera: 8818

Dalitso Kabambe: 1019

Others: 573

Registered Voters: 25645

Valid Votes: 18241

Void Votes: 373

📍 Likoma

Peter Mutharika: 4177

Lazarus Chakwera: 1817

Dalitso Kabambe: 485

Others: 315

Registered Voters: 8664

Valid Votes: 6794

Void Votes: 143

📍 Lilongwe District

Peter Mutharika: 45477

Lazarus Chakwera: 511625

Dalitso Kabambe: 8459

Others: 28924

Registered Voters: 826779

Valid Votes: 594485

Void Votes: 22545

📍 Lilongwe City

Peter Mutharika: 145908

Lazarus Chakwera: 112787

Dalitso Kabambe: 28570

Others: 10666

Registered Voters: 409625

Valid Votes: 297931

Void Votes: 7927

📍 Luchenza Municipality

Peter Mutharika: 7547

Lazarus Chakwera: 336

Dalitso Kabambe: 232

Others: 213

Registered Voters: 10237

Valid Votes: 8328

Void Votes: 127

📍 Machinga

Peter Mutharika: 177387

Lazarus Chakwera: 4541

Dalitso Kabambe: 2492

Others: 16860

Registered Voters: 253176

Valid Votes: 201280

Void Votes: 5279

📍 Mangochi

Peter Mutharika: 257098

Lazarus Chakwera: 10080

Dalitso Kabambe: 5020

Others: 34207

Registered Voters: 410603

Valid Votes: 306405

Void Votes: 10466

📍 Mangochi Municipality

Peter Mutharika: 22113

Lazarus Chakwera: 1290

Dalitso Kabambe: 880

Others: 3597

Registered Voters: 37840

Valid Votes: 27880

Void Votes: 563

📍 Mchinji

Peter Mutharika: 30160

Lazarus Chakwera: 126187

Dalitso Kabambe: 4294

Others: 10045

Registered Voters: 252605

Valid Votes: 170686

Void Votes: 6154

📍 Mulanje

Peter Mutharika: 207596

Lazarus Chakwera: 3195

Dalitso Kabambe: 2579

Others: 13142

Registered Voters: 279761

Valid Votes: 226512

Void Votes: 5251

📍 Mwanza

Peter Mutharika: 30576

Lazarus Chakwera: 2228

Dalitso Kabambe: 2203

Others: 1794

Registered Voters: 51045

Valid Votes: 36801

Void Votes: 1210

📍 Mzimba (M’mbelwa)

Peter Mutharika: 118117

Lazarus Chakwera: 91509

Dalitso Kabambe: 19876

Others: 32269

Registered Voters: 371563

Valid Votes: 261771

Void Votes: 7369

📍 Mzuzu City

Peter Mutharika: 25077

Lazarus Chakwera: 15013

Dalitso Kabambe: 12782

Others: 2937

Registered Voters: 76629

Valid Votes: 55809

Void Votes: 967

📍 Neno

Peter Mutharika: 36607

Lazarus Chakwera: 1370

Dalitso Kabambe: 1024

Others: 1662

Registered Voters: 50826

Valid Votes: 40663

Void Votes: 770

📍 Nkhata Bay

Peter Mutharika: 39813

Lazarus Chakwera: 15903

Dalitso Kabambe: 6946

Others: 8146

Registered Voters: 107406

Valid Votes: 70808

Void Votes: 1968

📍 Nkhotakota

Peter Mutharika: 52259

Lazarus Chakwera: 50776

Dalitso Kabambe: 2866

Others: 7071

Registered Voters: 172331

Valid Votes: 112972

Void Votes: 3973

📍 Nsanje

Peter Mutharika: 93197

Lazarus Chakwera: 10063

Dalitso Kabambe: 1619

Others: 5044

Registered Voters: 147500

Valid Votes: 109923

Void Votes: 3781

📍 Ntcheu

Peter Mutharika: 107432

Lazarus Chakwera: 9095

Dalitso Kabambe: 14291

Others: 6203

Registered Voters: 172874

Valid Votes: 137021

Void Votes: 3706

📍 Ntchisi

Peter Mutharika: 11365

Lazarus Chakwera: 81635

Dalitso Kabambe: 2671

Others: 6163

Registered Voters: 141799

Valid Votes: 101834

Void Votes: 2923

📍 Phalombe

Peter Mutharika: 134205

Lazarus Chakwera: 2305

Dalitso Kabambe: 950

Others: 4291

Registered Voters: 170605

Valid Votes: 141751

Void Votes: 2161

📍 Rumphi

Peter Mutharika: 29957

Lazarus Chakwera: 24486

Dalitso Kabambe: 6627

Others: 5522

Registered Voters: 94936

Valid Votes: 66592

Void Votes: 1390

📍 Salima

Peter Mutharika: 60830

Lazarus Chakwera: 49443

Dalitso Kabambe: 3673

Others: 9169

Registered Voters: 186585

Valid Votes: 123115

Void Votes: 5236

📍 Thyolo

Peter Mutharika: 200131

Lazarus Chakwera: 2943

Dalitso Kabambe: 2516

Others: 5565

Registered Voters: 253105

Valid Votes: 211155

Void Votes: 4222

📍 Zomba City

Peter Mutharika: 35536

Lazarus Chakwera: 3472

Dalitso Kabambe: 3990

Others: 1568

Registered Voters: 57250

Valid Votes: 44566

Void Votes: 619

📍 Zomba District

Peter Mutharika: 213241

Lazarus Chakwera: 5676

Dalitso Kabambe: 3761

Others: 14042

Registered Voters: 289428

Valid Votes: 236720

Void Votes: 4833

🇲🇼 NATIONAL TOTALS (MEC Declared)

Peter Mutharika: 3035249 (56.76%)

Lazarus Chakwera: 1765170 (33.01%)

Dalitso Kabambe: 211413 (3.95%)

Others: 335925 (6.28%)

Registered Voters: 7203390

Valid Votes: 5347757

Void Votes: 155225