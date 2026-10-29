Ansah challenges Africa to open political doors for women

Malawi Vice President, Jane Mayemu Ansah, has challenged African leaders to dismantle political barriers that prevent women from competing fairly for public office and participating fully in national decision-making.



In remarks delivered virtually at the inaugural High-Level Annual Conference on Gender and Elections in Africa (COGE) in Johannesburg, South Africa, Ansah argued that genuine democracy must give women more than the right to cast their ballots.



Advertisements She said women must also have a fair opportunity to stand for election, secure campaign funding, compete for political party positions and influence decisions affecting their communities and countries.



Ansah warned that unequal political opportunities continue to undermine women’s representation, pointing to biased candidate selection, limited access to campaign resources and violence directed at women seeking political office.



She further highlighted online harassment and gender-based disinformation as growing threats that can discourage women from entering politics or exercising their democratic rights freely.



Advertisements The Vice President called for African governments, political parties and electoral institutions to move beyond declarations of support for gender equality and introduce practical measures that address these challenges.



She stressed that commitments alone would not deliver meaningful change unless they were translated into electoral processes that protect women from intimidation and give them a fair chance to compete.



Ansah maintained that inclusive political leadership was essential to building stronger democratic institutions and ensuring that public decisions reflected the aspirations and interests of the wider population.



Advertisements Her message placed the responsibility on African political leaders and institutions to create an environment where women can pursue leadership without facing discrimination, violence or unfair disadvantages.



The call comes amid wider efforts across Africa to strengthen women’s representation in politics and ensure that democratic participation extends beyond voting to include access to power, leadership and decision-making.