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Malawi warned of heavy rains, strong winds this week

Environment
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Malawians recovering from the recent heatwave could soon face another weather challenge, with heavy rains and strong winds expected to sweep across the country this week.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) says isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected from Wednesday through the weekend.

The department has warned that the rainfall could be accompanied by strong and gusty winds capable of damaging property.

According to its weekly weather statement, the rains are expected to begin in the Southern Region before gradually spreading to the Central and Northern regions.

DCCMS has cautioned people to take precautions against the strong winds, which could cause damage to buildings and other property.

However, the department has not specified the areas likely to experience the strongest winds or heaviest rainfall.

The anticipated weather conditions are linked to the convergence of easterly and south-easterly air masses over Malawi.

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