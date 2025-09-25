Traditional leaders in Kasungu have pledged their full support to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader and President-Elect Arthur Peter Mutharika, affirming their readiness to work hand in hand with the incoming administration.

Senior Chief Lukwa told Malawi24 that chiefs in Kasungu recognize Mutharika as their President and will give him total support.

“We chiefs work with the government of the day, so Kasungu chiefs are going to work with Mutharika. He is our President,” said Senior Chief Lukwa.

Meanwhile, in Mzimba, some community members under the jurisdiction of Inkosi Mzikubola have urged President-Elect Mutharika to resolve long-standing chieftaincy disputes that have left the area without a leader for years.

Yotamu Jere of Emchakachakeni expressed hope that the new administration would finally take action.

“We have been without a chief for so many years because of wrangles. It is our hope that the incoming government will install the rightful candidate based on the court’s verdict,” Jere said.

The calls from Kasungu and Mzimba underscore the expectations of traditional leaders and local communities that Mutharika’s new government will not only enjoy their backing but also address critical governance and cultural concerns affecting rural areas.