Krazie G’s song sparks new alliance between Marcus, Chavura

Marcus of Daredevilz has withdrawn a controversial lyric directed at Chavura, formerly of the disbanded Trap Squad, and the two rappers have agreed to record a track together following a mediated conference call organised by Malawi24’s entertainment desk.



The line appeared in “Nyimbo ya Kalekale”, a song by Krazie G from his newly released album Saint Katakwe. Recorded several years ago, the track also features amapiano artist Zeze, dancehall musician Blak Jak and GD.



Advertisements In his opening verse, Marcus raps: “Sindingapange chibwibwi ngati Chavura” (“I cannot stammer like Chavura”).



The lyric spread widely on social media, where many listeners interpreted it as a direct reference to Chavura’s stammering rap style. Its reception prompted Chavura to address the matter in a Facebook post that drew mixed responses.



“There is nothing I can take serious, not for publicity, not for hip hop, not for money, not for fame, not for you rap fans I don’t even know in person,” he wrote.



Advertisements “So rap fans, I hope you are all happy, stop sending me messages. I know you want me provoked and coming out crashing, coming out hitting the booth.”



In an interview with Malawi24’s entertainment desk, Marcus said he had not known the song had recently been released.



“It’s been a long time since I interacted with Krazie G,” he said. “I think the song has just come out recently, but I did my verse sometime back.”



Advertisements Marcus said the lyric was not intended as an insult or provocation, describing it as a creative expression. He also said he was a fan of Chavura’s music.



During the mediated call, Chavura jokingly asked Marcus, “Why did you give me a direct jab?”



The exchange helped ease the tension between them. Marcus again explained that he had recorded the verse years earlier and had been unaware of the song’s recent release.



He rejected the suggestion that he had deliberately dissed Chavura, saying the reaction had been fuelled by fans reading too much into the line.



The conversation also revealed that the two rappers live relatively close to each other in Blantyre, one in Green Corner and the other in Mpemba.



They agreed to work together on a track, with Daredevilz offering the use of its studio.



Out of all hip hop artists, Chavura said, “It’s only the Daredevil that I’m right now listening to.”



What began as a disputed lyric has therefore opened the way for a collaboration between the two artists.