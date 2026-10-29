Malawi has Africa’s highest fuel prices

As Malawi continues to grapple with a fuel crisis marked by endless queues at filling stations for over a month, the country has emerged as having the highest fuel prices in Africa and the second highest globally.



This is according to figures published by Global Petrol Prices for October 2026.



Advertisements The figures show that motorists in Malawi pay an average of US$3.226 (K5,583) per litre, placing the country ahead of nine other African nations on the list of countries with the most expensive fuel.



Zimbabwe ranks second in Africa and 34th globally, with fuel costing US$2.050 per litre, followed by Sierra Leone at US$2.033 per litre, ranking 36th worldwide.



Cape Verde comes fourth in Africa, with a litre of fuel costing US$2.002, while Rwanda ranks fifth at US$1.991 per litre. The Central African Republic follows with US$1.967 per litre.



Advertisements South Africa ranks seventh on the African list at US$1.819 per litre, followed by Seychelles at US$1.774, Lesotho at US$1.745 and Kenya at US$1.735 per litre.



Global Petrol Prices attributes part of Malawi’s high fuel costs to its landlocked status, which requires the country to transport imported fuel overland from ports in neighbouring countries.



The additional transportation and distribution expenses contribute to the cost of fuel at the pump.