Salima grandfather jailed 10 years for raping 12-year-old granddaughter

A 59-year-old man from Chenyama Village in Salima District has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour after being convicted of raping his 12-year-old granddaughter.



The Salima Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court handed down the sentence to Richard London after finding him guilty of the offence, which is contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.



Advertisements State Prosecutor Sergeant Grant Chiwalo told the court that the incident occurred in February 2026 when the girl went to a borehole to fetch water.



According to court records, London called the child to his house where he sexually assaulted her before giving her K500 in an attempt to conceal the offence.



The victim later informed her mother about what had happened, prompting the matter to be reported to police. Investigations led to London’s arrest and subsequent prosecution.



Advertisements London denied the charge, forcing the State to parade five witnesses to prove its case.



During sentencing submissions, the prosecution asked the court to impose a stiff punishment, arguing that London had breached the trust expected of a grandfather by abusing a child he was supposed to protect.



The State further told the court that the abuse was likely to leave lasting psychological effects on the victim.



Advertisements In delivering judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Amran Phiri convicted London and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour, saying the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others.



Salima Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Rabecca Ndiwate confirmed the outcome of the case.