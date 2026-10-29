Malawians bear the risk of budget delay

Ordinary Malawians could face the consequences of weakened public spending oversight following the postponement of Parliament’s mid-term budget review, which was expected to assess whether government is implementing the national budget as planned.



The review provides Parliament with an opportunity to examine government spending, assess progress against approved targets and identify problems that may require corrective action before the budget cycle ends.



Budget and Finance Committee chairperson Sosten Gwengwe has warned that postponing the meeting leaves Parliament unable to properly determine whether the budget is achieving its intended objectives and outputs.



“The rest of the budget will therefore be implemented with no proper parliamentary oversight, and there may be irreparable damage at the end of the budget cycle,” he said.



The concern extends beyond Parliament because government spending supports services that millions of Malawians depend on, including healthcare, education, agricultural programmes and infrastructure development.



If spending gaps, implementation failures or underperforming programmes are not identified in time, citizens could miss out on the intended benefits of public expenditure. For households that cannot afford private alternatives, weaknesses in public service delivery can have particularly serious consequences.



The postponement does not automatically mean public funds have been misused or that essential services have suffered. However, it raises questions about how Parliament will scrutinise budget implementation and push for corrective action while the financial year is still underway.



President Peter Mutharika directed the Speaker of Parliament to postpone the meeting in a letter dated October 23. Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleman has since issued a statement formally announcing the postponement.



The development raises questions about how Parliament will assess progress against the government’s budget commitments and identify any gaps that could affect service delivery before the budget cycle ends.



For taxpayers, the issue is not simply when lawmakers will meet, but whether public money is delivering the results promised and whether problems can be identified and addressed before ordinary citizens bear the cost.