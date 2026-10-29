Stich Fray’s ‘Kwathu Kuli Ukwati’ trends across Africa via hacked Rayvanny page

Malawian artist Stich Fray says his newly released song “Kwathu kuli ukwati” is gaining traction across Africa, citing a hacked Facebook page operating under Tanzanian singer Rayvanny’s name as proof of the track’s growing visibility on the continent.



Stich Fray acknowledged that the verified page is not controlled by Rayvanny himself, but argued that its continued promotion of the song reflects the track’s reach.



“I understand the page is not controlled by Rayvanny himself, but this is reflecting the visibility of the song,” Stich Fray told Malawi24.



Boasting 4.1 million followers, the blue-badged verified page has consistently praised “Kwathu kuli ukwati”, with one post asking for translation of the song’s lyrics and another hinting at a possible remix by soliciting opinions from fans.



Believed to have been hacked by Kenyans, the page’s activity has fuelled Stich Fray’s confidence that his song is reaching listeners far beyond Malawi’s borders.



Hacking of pages bearing Rayvanny’s identity is not new. Last July, the Tanzanian star posted on Instagram stating that he does not own any Facebook account, after a verified page using his name and photos published a false claim involving a shooting attempt by Kenyan police.



Rayvanny distanced himself from the page, confirming it was not operated by him.



Despite the page’s questionable authenticity, Stich Fray sees its activity as an indicator that “Kwathu kuli ukwati” is gaining attention across the continent, with promotion from a 4.1-million-follower account, hacked or not, amplifying the song’s exposure to audiences who may otherwise never have encountered it.