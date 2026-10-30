“I Was Marked for Death” — Kunkuyu

Despite receiving warnings of an alleged plot to kill him, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu says he refused to miss the CCAP Blantyre Synod’s 150th anniversary celebrations, insisting his long-standing ties to the church outweighed fears for his safety.



Kunkuyu revealed on Thursday that intelligence officials had alerted him to an alleged assassination plot ahead of the landmark church event.



Advertisements Speaking to local media, he said two legal representatives and an official from former President Lazarus Chakwera’s office advised him against attending the celebrations.



“I was threatened to be killed at the anniversary. Intelligence notified me,” said Kunkuyu.



“But I am a member of this church. I served in the Synod’s secretariat twice. I could not stay away.”



Advertisements According to Kunkuyu, he informed both the Synod leadership and Chakwera about the threats before the event. Chakwera also attended the anniversary celebrations.



The commemorations were further marred by reports of violence after Chakwera’s convoy was allegedly pelted with stones while arriving at the Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) in Blantyre on October 25, 2026.



MCP South Regional Publicity Secretary Enphraim Banda said Kunkuyu’s vehicle was also damaged during the disturbances.



Advertisements However, the identity of those behind the incident remains unclear. Allegations that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters were responsible could not be independently verified.



Kunkuyu used the occasion to criticise Malawi’s leadership, arguing that the country’s persistent poverty and illiteracy are the result of long-standing governance failures.



The allegations of death threats and violence have intensified concerns about political intolerance and security as Malawi moves closer to a highly contested political period.