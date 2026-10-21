Zambia, Malawi exchange 25 inmates

Zambia and Malawi have exchanged 25 inmates who were serving sentences in correctional facilities in the two neighbouring countries.



The exchange took place on Wednesday at the Mwami-Mchinji border, which links Zambia’s Eastern Province and Malawi’s Central Region.



The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) handed over 23 Malawian inmates to the Malawi Prisons Service, while Malawi handed over two Zambian inmates.



ZCS Senior Assistant Commissioner for the Eastern Region, Oliver Liseba, explained that the programme allows inmates to serve their sentences closer to their families as they prepare to return to society.



He added that the initiative also lets the two correctional services share best practices in inmate management, rehabilitation, skills development, education, discipline and reintegration.

Officials

Liseba explained that an exchange programme is not only about bringing people together, but about creating chances to learn from one another, share experiences and build relationships that last beyond the programme.



He noted that Zambia and Malawi share longstanding ties rooted in geographical proximity, history and strong people-to-people connections.



Malawi Prisons Commissioner for Operations and Security Services, Aaron Kaunda, disclosed that the exercise implements a resolution reached at the 20th session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) between the two countries in December 2025.