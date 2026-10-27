Malawi Air Force gets Fennec helicopter back

The Malawi Air Force has received a Fennec helicopter following extensive maintenance and repairs in South Africa, a move expected to strengthen its ability to respond to emergencies and reach areas that are difficult to access by road.



According to the Malawi Defence Force, which wrote on its Facebook page, the AS550 A2 Fennec helicopter was received at Lilongwe Air Base on Monday, October 26, 2026, following an overhaul by Airbus in South Africa.



The helicopter can be used to transport people and equipment, conduct aerial surveillance and support rescue operations during disasters. It can also help the military reach communities where road travel is difficult.



Chief of Defence Force General George Alexander Jaffu (Jnr) said the helicopter will improve the Malawi Air Force’s ability to carry out different operations.



“The Fennec is a workhorse. It enables us to move people and equipment quickly, reach communities that roads cannot reach in time, and provide our commanders with the aerial awareness they need to make sound decisions,” said Jaffu.



He said the helicopter’s return will also help the MDF respond quickly to emergencies, security threats and humanitarian needs.



Jaffu thanked President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the MDF, for supporting efforts to maintain military aircraft and keep them in good working condition.



He said repairing and maintaining such aircraft required money, planning and government support.



The Fennec will work alongside other aircraft in the Malawi Air Force fleet to support military operations and assist civilians when needed.

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