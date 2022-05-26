It was all business and profit: Chilima, Chimwendo, Matemba named in Sattar probe

The infamous probe into state capture by British based businessman Zuneth Sattar has placed at the centre Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima, as one of the people who benefitted from the loot.

In a report from court proceedings in the United Kingdom where the crime busting body in the country, the National Crime Agency, has nailed Sattar, the Malawi Vice President and other top ranking officials have been named as people suspected of benefitting from the dubious dealings of Sattar.

According to the report, Zuneth Abdul Rashid Sattar has been at the centre of protests in Malawi calling for the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau chief, Martha Chizuma. He has also been said to have a web of influence within Malawi politics.

Apart from having Chilima in his pockets, Sattar has been said to also have the favour of State House chief of staff, Prince Kapondamgaga. Other people who have been said to be under the spell of Sattar are former ACB Chief Reyneck Matemba who led the crusade against business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira over bribery accusations.

The case against Sattar runs from 2019 to 2021, meaning that he has been at the centre of political events when the DPP was in power as well as with the current Tonse regime.

Reports have also indicted Inspector of Police George Kainja and current Minister of Youth and Sports Riachard Chimwendo Banda. The web of corruption has also entangled lawyers with the current chairperson of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) John Suzi-Banda who also served as the President of the Malawi Law Society mentioned.

References were also made to yet-to-be named judges who benefitted from Sattar’s kickbacks with one being said to have fees for their ward paid by the highly-suspected-to-be-corrupt mogul.

More names are expected to be released as the NCA starts prosecuting Sattar. Meanwhile Sattar reported that all he has been doing in Malawi has been business with profits.

