Seven days to ease the pain: Kalindo warns of protests

With families skipping meals, businesses battling shortages and households grappling with rising living costs, pressure is mounting on the government to act. Now, activist Bon Kalindo has given authorities just seven days to explain how they intend to tackle the country’s deepening economic woes or risk nationwide protests.



Malawi First, The People First, has given the government seven days to explain how it intends to address the country’s economic challenges, including rising maize prices and shortages of essential commodities, warning that nationwide demonstrations could follow if no satisfactory response is provided.



Advertisements The warning comes amid concerns over food affordability, electricity blackouts, persistent water cuts, foreign currency shortages and fuel availability, with the cost of basic necessities putting pressure on household budgets.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Malawi First, The People First leader Bon Kalindo questioned why a 50kg bag of maize was selling at K50,000 when the government had promised during its campaign that the price would be K20,000.



Kalindo also claimed that maize was unavailable at some Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) outlets, raising concerns about access to the country’s staple food, particularly for low-income families.



Advertisements For households already struggling to meet daily expenses, rising food prices can mean reducing meal portions, cutting spending on other necessities or relying on cheaper alternatives. When food competes with transport, school expenses and other household needs, families are forced to make difficult choices.



“The government must explain why we are experiencing shortages of electricity, water, foreign currency and fuel,” Kalindo said, calling for answers to the problems facing the country.



He also questioned the silence of opposition parties, accusing them of failing to hold the government accountable for the country’s economic difficulties.



Advertisements The Malawi First, The People First leader called on young people to take an active role in demanding answers, warning that the country risked further deterioration if the concerns remained unaddressed.



Kalindo said the group would begin preparing for nationwide demonstrations if the government failed to respond within seven days. He did not announce specific dates or venues for the planned protests.



The proposed demonstrations could bring the country’s economic grievances into the streets, but their impact would depend on public participation and how the authorities respond.



As the deadline approaches, the central question is whether the government will provide answers and outline practical measures to address the cost of living and shortages affecting households.



For families struggling to afford basic necessities, the seven-day ultimatum is about more than a political standoff. It raises the question of how soon their daily hardships might translate into meaningful action.